BFD Battalion Chief Scott Standridge announces retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Standridge has announced he is retiring.

The department said Standridge has served the community for more than 30 years. He started his career with the BFD in 1988 as a reserve firefighter and was hired as a firefighter in 1991. In 1997, he was promoted to the rank of engineer and in 2001, he was promoted again to fire captain.

He has spent his last seven years as battalion chief, according to the department.

“Scott has always been a positive, and influential leader in our organization. His attitude, leadership, and command presence will definitely be missed,” BFD said in a social media post. “We wish Scott all the best in retirement.”