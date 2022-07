BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department received a call that a man had gone unconscious while swimming in the river at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to BFD.

BFD told 17 News, family members tried to pull him out but could not. Once BFD arrived they searched the river and did not find anything.

As of 8:45 p.m. the Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue took over, according to BFD. There are no signs of the missing person.