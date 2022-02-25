You can still catch a local screenwriter’s film, now playing at Maya Cinemas.

“Beyond the Mat” was written by Arvin High School graduate, Eric Martinez. It’s scheduled to run at Maya Cinemas through Sunday.

Martinez says the film also has another experienced crew member, Scott Conrad, who edited this movie as well as the original “Rocky” starring Sylvester Stallone.

“Beyond the Mat” cast includes former Olympian Kurt Angle and MMA legend Ken Shamrock and stars John Wynn.

You can purchase tickets at this site.