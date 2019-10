BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fabric store is closing after 40 years in business in Bakersfield.

The manager of Beverly’s confirmed with 17 News the store is shutting down.

The fabric chain opened its Bakersfield location back in 1979.

The manager says the closure is a “business decision” and employees were already told about it.

It’s not known when their last day will be.

Beverly’s is located on F Street in Central Bakersfield.