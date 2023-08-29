BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Better Bowls is closing in downtown Bakersfield after plans to pivot to a new business model.

Better Bowls is shifting to a full gluten free bakery the first week in September and will no longer serve bowls beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, according to the restaurant’s owner, Jina McMillian.

“As everyone knows, the economy is not doing great and the pieces of food are going up, and we just can’t really keep up with what we are doing,” McMillian said. “For us personally, it’s just not financially feasible, and we wanted to try something else to give it a last go and see if we can make it work.”

The owner said people can expect to see baked goods starting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Over the next few weeks, they will be adding new bakery items.