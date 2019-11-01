Beto O’Rourke announces he is dropping out of presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke answers a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Beto O’Rourke announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he is dropping out of the presidential race.

“Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O’Rourke said.

The former representative from Texas thanked his supporters and people who have worked on his campaign. He also said he will support whoever is the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election against President Donald Trump.

“Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world.”

O’Rourke, 47, represented Texas’ 16th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to January 2019.