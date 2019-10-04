Best Eats This Week: Wraps, cookies and a giant chicken sandwich

The four-patty Really Big Chicken Sandwich at Jack in the Box.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a tale of two extremes on this edition of Best Eats This Week.

While one staffer decided to eat light following the Kern County Fair’s abundance of deep-fried items and huge portions, another decided to go in the opposite direction.

Really Big Chicken Sandwich, Jack in the Box, hundreds of locations statewide

Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow scarfed down a sandwich containing four — that’s right, four — fried chicken patties. Even the cashier seemed stunned when Rockfellow placed his order. I’m guessing most people opt for the standard two-patty sandwich.

“I did not feel well for at least three hours,” Rockfellow said, “but I had to eat the most absurd thing on the menu, and it was worth it.”

What did he consume? A total of 1,310 calories and 85 grams of fat, as well as a staggering 3,180 milligram of sodium. That’s more than twice the amount of sodium intake recommended by the American Heart Association.

Rockfellow may want to opt for salads next week. Hold the dressing.

Pesto wrap with spicy peanut sauce, The Hens Roost.

Veggie wrap with spicy peanut sauce, The Hens Roost, 1916 G St., Bakersfield

Anchor Maddie Janssen understandably decided to eat light after spending the past week and a half at the fair.

“Needed a refresh from all the fair food,” she said. “Pesto wrap from Hens Roost did the trick! Their spicy peanut sauce is soooo deliciously spicy! You almost want to stop eating it, but you can’t!”

Pumpkin snickerdoodle cookie, Sequoia Sandwich Company

Pumpkin spice snickerdoodle, Sequoia Sandwich Company, 1231 18th St. (also at Qwik Cafe next door), 9100 Ming Ave., 9160 Rosedale Highway, Ste. 100, Bakersfield

With the arrival of fall come all manner of pumpkin spice goods, from coffees and cakes to liqueurs and — no kidding — bone broth protein. It’s a bit overwhelming, and has sparked a pumpkin spice backlash among some consumers.

Still, there are items where pumpkin spice works, or at least doesn’t make you shake your head in bewilderment.

Recently, Assignment Manager Erica Torres has become obsessed with the pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookies at Sequoia Sandwich Company. She professed her love for them during the workday, taking bites in between asking what stories had been filed.

“It’s absolutely delicious!” Torres said. “It’s a limited edition treat so you must try it soon! It’s available now until the day after Thanksgiving. It should be available all year long!”

I believe there were multiple cookies in her takeout bag.