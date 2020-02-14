Best Eats This Week: Vegan waffles and ‘ultimate’ tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week on Best Eats, we show once again that vegan does not mean boring, and staffer Mason Rockfellow discusses his “ultimate” taco, loaded with just about everything.

Waffle pie, Vida Vegan Eatery, 4530 Stine Road

Digital Executive Producer Trish Rocha tried the waffle pie from Vida Vegan’s weekend bruch menu (available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays). You get a fresh waffle topped with apple, cherry or peach crumble pie filling.

“I got a side of plantains and wowowow SO GOOD,” Rocha said. “I love when dessert pretends to be breakfast. The fluffy waffle perfectly balances the sweet peaches and crumble topping.”

Judging from the photo, I’m all for nominating waffle pie as one of the major food groups.

“Ultimate taco”

The “ultimate taco” by Mason Rockfellow

Rockfellow, an assignments editor at KGET, likes to toss around superlatives. Everything is the “biggest” this or the “most fascinating” that. He gets excited, which is good in this business.

And he may have hit the mark in naming this week’s submission the “ultimate taco.” It contains beans, nacho cheese, seasoned beef, onions, jalapeños and shredded cheddar and Monterey cheese with habanero salsa to top it off.

“It’s a loaded taco, with the heart of a burrito,” Rockfellow said.

If he ever leaves journalism, Rockfellow has a future in marketing.