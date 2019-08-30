Best Eats This Week: Vampiros, kielbasa, fried chicken, lamb and quinoa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a long Labor Day weekend, and we have an extra-stuffed edition of Best Eats This Week to tide you over for the holiday.

This week there are homemade meals, healthy quinoa bowls, vampiro tacos and fried chicken. No barbecue, but chances are many of you will be filling up on that this weekend anyway.

Quinoa bowl, Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St., Bakersfield

KGET anchor Maddie Janssen may be the healthiest person I know. She drinks lots of green shakes, is constantly counting her steps and never misses a workout.

And when she eats out, she avoids fats and heavy carbs. It’s an alien lifestyle to me, but I’m also guessing she’ll outlive me by decades.

So it came as no surprise when Janssen submitted the quinoa bowl at Cafe Smitten as the best thing she ate this week. It’s proof healthy eating can be nutritious and tasty.

The bowl is filled with warm red quinoa, sauteed sweet potato and kale, feta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, avocado and topped with an over-medium egg.

“So freakin’ delicious,” Janssen said, probably as she made her way to a StairMaster.

Lamb and split pea soup by Tabatha Mills.

The dogs of Tabatha Mills eagerly watch her prepare Sunday dinner.

Cooking comes as natural to Tabatha Mills as reporting. She was born with the gift for both, and she practices both skills often.

For Sunday dinner, Mills cooked lamb and paired it with homemade split pea soup.

Her dogs, as always, watched her every movement. At this point, they could probably cook a three-course meal themselves.

Kielbasa and cabbage by Mason Rockfellow.

Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow usually sends in photos of his homemade Mexican meals. He switched it up this week by submitting a closeup shot of a dinner featuring kielbasa and fried cabbage with onion and jalapenos.

He admitted it’s not his prettiest photo, but said it was delicious.

Fried chicken at Wool Growers Restaurant.

Sheepherder’s sandwich at Wool Growers Restaurant.

Fried chicken and Sheepherder's sandwich, Wool Growers Restaurant, 620 E. 19th St., Bakersfield

This week, the KGET family bid adieu to intern Joey Safchik, who did outstanding work the past few months and opened eyes with her prowess involving digital technology. She’ll be missed.

We gave her a proper Bakersfield sendoff by taking her to Wool Growers, where the cabbage soup flowed like a river and mountains of fried chicken adorned the tables.

Video Editor Marisel Maldonado submitted a photo of the restaurant’s classic fried chicken and fries, and Producer Raphael Stroud filled up on the Sheepherder’s sandwich, stuffed with lamb, cheese and an Ortega chile.

Vampiro tacos at Vatos Tacos.

Vampiro tacos, Vatos Tacos, 3808 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

Want a taco with extra crunch? Order a vampiro off the Vatos Tacos truck on Stockdale Highway, east of North Stine Road.

A vampiro involves griddling a tortilla until it’s crisp then topping it with cheese, the meat of your choice, thin guacamole and salsa, and, in the case of Vatos Tacos, pickled onions.

Vampiros seem to be gaining in popularity, both in the Central Valley and Southern California. A quick Google search turned up spots in Earlimart and Clovis selling vampiros, and noted taco connosseiur Bill Esparza wrote in Los Angeles Magazine the item can be found in a number of Sinaloan establishments in Los Angeles.

But you don’t have to travel to get one.

The vampiros at Vatos Tacos are excellent, the crunch of the tortilla and salty chew of the asada blending with the cool guacamole and tang of the pickled onions for bites so good the tacos will disappear before you know it.