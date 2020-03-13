Best Eats This Week: Tri tip and gravy Hawaiian plate and pineapple shrimp curry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It seems like 99 percent of the news right now is about the coronavirus, but we here at Best Eats are still reporting on and supporting local restaurants (although we’re getting takeout more often until things calm down).

This week, we have a Hawaiian plate lunch and shrimp pineapple curry. Aloha to all you food lovers out there. Keep washing your hands!

Tri tip and gravy Hawaiian plate lunch, ReMix Asian Kitchen & Ramen, 9450 Stockdale Highway

Web writer Jose Franco expected the tri tip and gravy plate at ReMix to be delicious. His expectations were met.

An ample serving of tri tip along with rice, citrus coleslaw and potato-macaroni salad, it’s plenty of food to power anyone through the rest of their day.

Shrimp pineapple curry, Jasmine and the New Taste

Shrimp pineapple curry, Jasmine and the New Taste, 1823 Chester Ave.

“This week I got to snag the shrimp pineapple curry from Jasmine and the New Taste downtown,” said Digital Executive Producer Trish Rocha. “The portion was so generous I had the pleasure of eating it for lunch TWICE, and yes, the leftovers were just as good the next day.”