Best Eats This Week: Tortas and tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tortas and tacos. Why order one when you can have both?

Also, Digital Executive Producer Trish Rocha had a soul-satisfying BLT and vegetarian beef soup at a downtown favorite.

Cuernavaca torta, Javi’s Supertortas, 3508 Stine Road

Most Mexican restaurants that serve tortas also offer tacos, and Javi’s Supertortas in southwest Bakersfield is no exception.

But what sets Javi’s apart is its massive list of different varieties of tortas, a seemingly endless number of combinations.

Want chorizo and pastor pork? They have it. Feeling hungry for tuna or beer-battered fish? No problem. Asada, bacon and cheese? Definitely.

Chances are you’ll find what you’re looking for.

Asada and chorizo tacos, Javi’s Supertortas

On a recent visit, I selected the “Cuernavaca,” which comes with pastor, chorizo and cheese along with a number of toppings you can add to any sandwich: Mayo, refried beans, chipotle sauce, avocado, tomatoes and onions.

The bread, while not packing the slight crunch I love, is served nice and warm, and all the ingredients melded together. It’s a good sandwich.

Additionally, I ordered two chorizo and two asada tacos. The asada tacos really stood out, well-seasoned meat needing only a squeeze of lime to make the flavors pop.

Come to think of it, tortas and tacos would make for an excellent Super Bowl meal…

BLT and vegetarian beef soup, 24th Street Cafe

BLT and veggie beef soup, 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St.

“After a hectic work week filled with breaking news and digital impeachment coverage, the simplicity of a BLT with cut of veggie beef soup was more than welcome,” Rocha said. “Having 24th Street Cafe within walking distance from our KGET studios is one of the best parts of the gig..”

