BEST EATS THIS WEEK: The teppanyaki experience at Kan Pai

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s an element of theater to a teppanyaki restaurant.

You go not only for the food, but to watch flames leap off the metal grill (called the teppan) on which proteins and vegetables are cooked as the chef juggles utensils, creates a volcano out of onion rings or flips food into the mouth of customers.

It’s likely some of the ceremony involved in teppanyaki meals has been toned down as a result of the pandemic, but 17 News Executive Producer Katherine Avery confirmed this week that Kan Pai — a teppanyaki and sushi restaurant in northwest Bakersfield — remains worth visiting for the food alone.

Teppanyaki meal from Kan Pai with chicken, steak and vegetables.

Avery ordered a chicken and New York strip steak dinner with fried rice, vegetables, salad and miso soup.

“Best part is the garlic butter that gets put into EVERYTHING,” Avery wrote. “Way too much to eat in one sitting, perfect for leftovers tomorrow.”

Kan Pai is located at 9500 Brimhall Road, Suite 501.