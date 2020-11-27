Best Eats This Week: Thanksgiving feast, Luigi’s pasta

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In this week of giving thanks, and mass consumption of turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, I’m thankful for Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow, who was good enough to bring me leftovers from his Thanksgiving feast.

Rockfellow walked into the office holding a plastic bag weighed down with containers of turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied yams and spice cake. The turkey was moist, the potatoes creamy, the casserole made with fresh green beans — giving it a snap you don’t find with the canned version — the yams sweet, but not overly so, and the cake something that could make even Paul Hollywood smile if presented on the Great British Baking Show.

Kudos to Rockfellow for bringing these dishes in, and a special shout-out to his mom, who did all the cooking. (To be fair, Rockfellow frosted the spice cake, which he only mentioned about half a dozen times as he pointed out how fancy it looked.)

White pasta, Luigi’s

White pasta, Luigi’s, 725 E. 19th St.

Stuck at work for a busy shift the day before Thanksgiving, Producer Katherine Avery handled the stress with carbs, namely a bowl of white pasta from the ever-popular Luigi’s. Rich in butter, topped with parmesan cheese, it’s a dish to savor slowly.

As with all of Luigi’s pasta dishes, it comes with a roll and antipasti, my favorite of which are the marinated carrots. In fact, get a side of carrots. Those go quick.