Best Eats This Week: Stuffed shells, ice cream with garlic crisp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the cooler weather, reporter Nicole Gitzke looked to her family favorite recipe for stuffed shells for comfort and multiple hearty meals.

“They’re super simple to make and it makes a great dinner for when it’s chilly outside,” Gitzke wrote. She plated them with a Caesar salad.

Stuffed shells by Nicole Gitzke

The tray of shells is “very similar to lasagna but not as messy.. kind of!” she wrote.

Vanilla ice cream with garlic crisp

A friend got me a jar of garlic crisp in Chinese chili oil, the same stuff filling condiment jars on every table in a good Sichuan or Hunan restaurant. Among the things the label recommends the crisp for is vanilla ice cream.

I’d never heard of that combination, but I gave it a try, and it actually works really well. It’s sweet, salty and spicy all in one, the crispy garlic providing a slight crunch. An ice cream pairing is something not even Frank’s Red Hot or Sweet Baby Ray’s can boast.

