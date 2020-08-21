Best Eats This Week: Soul-soothing fried catfish, falafel pita sandwich

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If I hadn’t already been hungry when I pulled up to Nov’s Soul Spot, the aromas coming from the restaurant would have been enough to send me rushing inside.

Having been tipped off to the recently-opened restaurant a week before, I knew to expect an array of soul food classics: smothered pork chops, greens, oxtails, chitlins and, the item for which I’d dropped by, golden-fried catfish.

When you walk into Nov’s, located in the building that formerly housed Joseph’s Italian Restaurant at 3013 F St., you step to a register just inside the door, choose an entree and a couple sides, and can either wait inside — there’s plenty of room to follow social distancing guidelines — or in the parking lot. All staff were wearing masks when I visited.

The catfish was clearly just out of the fryer, scorching hot and cooked to a perfect crunch yet soft and flaky inside. The order comes with hot sauce and tartar sauce, and I enjoyed alternating bites with both, but the fish was also delicious eaten as is. And, with the massive size of the order, there’s the possibility of a fried fish sandwich for lunch the next day.

Falafel sandwich

Falafel sandwich, made by the best friend of Marisel Maldonado

A whole new world of eating adventures opened up for video editor Maldonado when she tried falafel for the first time.

“This week I ventured into new food territory with a falafel pita sandwich, curated by my best friend,” Maldonado said. “Hummus, avocado and lettuce were included in the sandwich. It was one of the tastiest meals I’ve ever tried. I can’t wait to have more in the future.”