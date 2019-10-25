Best Eats This Week: Snack tray at a haunting, oatmeal cookies and Coho salmon

A snack tray provided at the Guild House during performances of “The Turn of the Screw.”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some snacks while you shriek?

Last weekend, we attended a performance of a classic ghost tale where grapes and carrot cake, among other items, helped us get through our fright.

Additionally, one staffer made cookies while another enjoyed a dinner of salmon served with lobster ravioli.

Read on for more details on this especially spooky edition of Best Eats.

Snack tray at ‘The Turn of the Screw’, The Guild House, 1905 18th St.

The Guild House last weekend became the setting for performances of the classic ghost story “The Turn of the Screw.”

This adaptation of the Henry James tale featured just two actors in a small room with an audience limited to 30. With such a cozy setting, the audience became especially involved, jumping at screams and gasping as the performers stared in horror at the latest spectral sighting.

All that tension burns calories. Thankfully, the Guild House provided a snack tray to fortify us.

Assembled on the tray were grapes and nuts, candied bacon and carrot cake. Those who needed a drink to steady their nerves could choose red or white wine.

We made it through the show slightly startled, but otherwise unscathed.

Oatmeal white chocolate chip cookies by Mason Rockfellow

He announced he’d be making cookies, and he followed through.

On Tuesday morning, Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow brought in oatmeal and white chocolate chip cookies he’d made the night before to power staffers through the morning.

Some of us took two. Some of us took more than two.

Salmon with lobster ravioli at the home of Jesse Cash

Assistant News Director Jesse Cash shared a photo of a meal his wife prepared of Coho salmon with lobster ravioli.

Cash always takes great photos, and the colors really pop in this one. I feel like I can reach in with a fork and grab a bite for myself.