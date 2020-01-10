Best Eats This Week: Seafood molcajete and pulled pork from a Yelp-honored eatery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brimming bowl of seafood and rave-reviewed barbecue are among our best eats this week.

BBQ would certainly go well with the NFL playoffs this weekend…

Seafood molcajete, La Costa Mariscos, 3401 Chester Ave., Ste. B and 10100 Stockdale Highway

Producer Raphael Stroud sent an email saying only, “For the love of God, get the seafood molcajete at La Costa.”

He also sent a photo, and I can understand his enthusiasm just by looking at it.

It’s filled to the brim with shrimp, octopus, calamari, scallops and fish, plus tomatoes, pepper and onions. The whole shebang is cooked in the restaurant’s mi tierra sauce, a customer favorite.

Pulled pork “sammich”, PorkChop and Bubba’s BBQ, 1230 H St., Ste. A

Yelp put together a list of the top 100 places to eat in the country, and local favorite PorkChop and Bubba’s made the list with its hearty menu of ribs, brisket and chicken and classic sides like potato salad and chili beans.

Upon hearing of the restaurant’s ranking, anchor Alex Fisher stopped by the moment it opened Thursday and ordered a pulled pork “sammich” with fries.

He said it deserved the kudos Yelp bestowed on it.

Italian sub, Firehouse Subs, 3700 California Ave., multiple locations statewide

I stopped in at a Firehouse Subs for the first time this past weekend and was impressed by the large selection of hot hoagies they have on offer.

I went with the Italian (no mayo) and it provided just the boost I needed to finish the Vikings-Saints game. It was quick, tasty and had a nice balance of meat to vegetables.