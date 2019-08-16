Best Eats This Week: Ramen, coffee float and fajitas

Nitro cold brew float

Fajitas by Mason Rockfellow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We have the perfect soup for slurping noodles, an ice cream float with a jolt of caffeine and well-seasoned fajitas for this edition of Best Eats This Week.

Spicy miso ramen with green tea and fried chicken, Hon Ramen, 1419 19th St., Ste. A, Bakersfield

When did Bakersfield fully embrace ramen shops?

Sure, we’ve always had the packaged kind that college students buy in 48-serving boxes for the cost of a bottle of Modelo, but in the past few years, ramen specialists — and restaurants offering ramen among their other soups — have sprouted up across the city.

Among the specialists, there are O Ramen, Kamisama Ramen and downtown’s Hon Ramen. The latter is where producer Raphael Stroud and several friends recently dined.

Stroud ordered the spicy garlic miso ramen and karaage, marinated and deep-fried chicken.

This is ramen with long-cooked broth, a slab of chashu pork, an egg and a depth of flavor you won’t find in the packaged stuff. The dish is endlessly customizable, both in ingredients and level of spiciness.

So while it’s nice to already have several ramen parlors in operation, the more the merrier.

Home-cooked fajitas

It’s a close race between KGET staffers Mason Rockfellow and Tabatha Mills as to who submits the most photos of home-cooked food for Best Eats.

This week, assignments editor Rockfellow came through again. He sent in a photo of beef fajitas seasoned with smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, chili powder, garlic power and salt, and topped with red, green and orange bell peppers and onion.

Mills, the gauntlet has been thrown down!

Nitro cold brew float, Rig City Roasting Company, 1820 G St., Bakersfield

An ice cream float in summer is always a sound choice. Substitute the soda for coffee? Even better.

I can’t say no to potent combinations of caffeine and sugar, and, thankfully, Rig City Roasting Company came through for me last weekend with a nitro cold brew float.

The float was on a specials menu, but, given the recent 100-plus degree weather, I wouldn’t mind seeing it become a permanent addition.