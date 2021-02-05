Best Eats This Week: Pulled pork, mahi mahi tacos and ‘Raisels’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week 17 News reporter Nicole Gitzke got her fill of both barbecue and tacos, while Telemundo’s Nancy Preciado tried a special treat contained in her nephews’ school lunch, one they told her she had to try and which she agreed made for an excellent snack.

Pulled pork sandwich, Salty’s BBQ and Catering, 9452 Rosedale Highway, 6801 White Lane

Gitzke’s first stop this week was at Salty’s, known for, among other things, “The Pig Sandwich,” pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw. The establishment also had an appearance on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.”

“I ordered a pulled pork sandwich and a side of mac and cheese,” Gitzke said. “The mac and cheese is to die for! Imagine queso on noodles. Can’t go wrong with it!”

Mahi mahi tacos, Mesa’s Mexican Grill, 5523 Calloway Drive

“Next stop was Mesa,” Gitzke said. “I ordered mahi mahi tacos which come with mango salsa, a cilantro lime sauce, cabbage, avocado, and I added cheese. The plate is extremely filling but delicious. Would highly recommend going if you’ve never been.”

Raisels, available online and as part of some public schools’ lunch options

For those looking for a little more oomph from their raisins, try Raisels, golden raisins with flavors like chile limon pineapple, orange burst and watermelon shock. Preciado became enamored with them after her nephews insisted she give them a try.

“So I’ve been eating these raisins from my nephews’ school lunch,” Preciado said. “I know, it sounds horrible, but they gave them to me because they wanted me to try these amazing, sour, watermelon-flavored raisins that help kids actually get a fruit serving out of the snack, and they are so good if you hate raisins but like sour candy.”

“These taste like actual watermelons instead of raisins, they’re so good,” she said.