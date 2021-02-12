Best Eats This Week: Pizza, panko-coated wings and pizza fries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Everyone has their favorite snack options when it comes to the Super Bowl. For some, it’s a bowl of nachos loaded with cheese and a scattering of jalapenos. Others opt for taquitos slathered in guacamole and sour cream, or platters of barbecued ribs and sausages.

My favorite football viewing combination is pizza and wings, and the order I placed Sunday proved to be a winning choice to watch the ageless Tom Brady nab his seventh Super Bowl victory.

Panko-coated wings, chorizo and red onion pizza, Bakersfield Pizza Co., 4105 Ming Ave.

This wasn’t may first meal from Bakersfield Pizza Co., which offers a huge variety of wings, pizzas, sandwiches and other grub that goes down easy while sitting in a recliner watching the Dodgers or Raiders on a high-def television.

It was, however, the first time I ordered the restaurant’s “Mings Wings.” They’re battered in panko bread crumbs, fried to a shattering crispiness and tossed in any of roughly two-dozen sauces. I selected the mildly-spicy taco sauce for half of my dozen-wings order, and garlic parmesan for the remaining half. The latter sauce, appropriately rich, definitely didn’t skimp on either the garlic or the cheese.

While the unbreaded wings I’ve tried at Bakersfield Pizza Co. are perfectly fine, it will be difficult not to order at least a half-dozen of the panko-battered ones in the future. That extra crunch, and the flavor from the bread crumbs themselves, make a world of difference.

It may seem like the pizza is getting short shrift in this review, but the thin-crust pie topped with crumbles of chorizo and diced red onion served as an unfussy, satisfying example of what Bakersfield Pizza Co. has to offer. Those more adventurous can try one of the signature pizzas — be warned, however, the ones labeled “spicy” pack a serious wallop.

Wings are usually seen as an accompaniment to pizza, but in this case — as with Brady outplaying young superstar Patrick Mahomes — they outshone the expected winner.

Pizza fries, Jerry’s Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Ave.

Video Editor Marisel Maldonado finally got around to trying pizza fries at iconic Jerry’s Pizza downtown. They surpassed her expectations.

“I have always wanted to try the pizza fries and I’m glad to say it was worth the wait,” Maldonado said. “The pizza fries had mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, pizza sauce, onions and mushrooms all on top of crinkle cut fries. The best lunch meal I’ve had this year.”