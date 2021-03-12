BEST EATS THIS WEEK: Pizza and hot links

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s always a good time for pizza, and on this week’s edition of Best Eats we feature a newsroom favorite, plus a new spot serving up giant portions of Southern-style barbecue.

Pizza, Slice of Italy, 2543 F St.

Located near the 17 News studio, Slice of Italy has long been a place to order a few pies for a staffer celebrating a birthday or work anniversary. Or any other time, really, as no slice will go to waste.

News Director Michael Trihey ordered (and shared) three pizzas this week. As usual, there were no leftovers.

Hot links, KV’s Southern Style Barbecue, 1831 Chester Ave.

Selling from inside Vests Market, KV’s offers an array of barbecued meats — in large portions — sides, sandwiches and desserts. A staffer recently enjoy a shrimp and oyster po boy sandwich there.

I tried the hot links, which came in a serving about double the size I expected, and were perfectly delicious even without dipping them in a sweet barbecue sauce I got on the side. They didn’t pack a lot of heat, but flavor was not an issue.