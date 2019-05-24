Best Eats This Week: Pineapple fried rice, Belgian waffles and longaniza tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As usual on Best Eats This week, we’ve got KGET staffers’ favorite sweet and savory dishes from the past seven days.

But there’s a new wrinkle, too: an entree prepared at an eatery outside Kern County. Our staffers love to travel – and eat – and on this occasion we have tacos from a well-regarded eatery in Highland park in northeast Los Angeles.

Another first is News Director Michael Trihey joining in on the act with a breakfast that could substitute as dessert.

Without further ado, here are our best eats this week:

Pineapple fried rice, Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar, 1534 19th. St., Bakersfield

“May as well call it ‘best thing I eat at least three times a month’ because Chef’s Choice’s pineapple fried rice is one of my main food groups. And that Thai iced tea is a drug. Also, peep the bitten shrimp. I shoveled 4-5 bites in before I remembered I needed a photo, baha!”

— Patricia Rocha, digital content producer

Belgian waffle, 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St., Bakersfield

News Director Michael Trihey is a man of few words. For his entry, he sent along a photo of the luxurious waffle he consumed, a shot of the menu and simply noted it was his best eat of the week.

A waffle in and of itself is a wonderful thing, but the Belgian waffle at 24 Street Cafe? It’s surpercharged, topped with berries, bananas, toasted coconut flakes, whipped cream (of course) and fresh ground peanut butter.

Order a side of bacon and ask for a sprig of parsley and you’ll have all food groups covered.

Tacos de longaniza, Metro Balderas, 5305 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

“There are multitudes of excellent tacos available in Bakersfield and Kern County at large. But when the urge to roam hits, I go to Los Angeles, which may have more taquerias per block than any place outside Mexico.

“In truth, the main reason for my most recent visit to L.A. was to try a popular, modern Taiwanese restaurant that opened in the past year and has been drawing huge crowds and rave reviews. Going to Metro Balderas, a taco joint located only about a mile away, was almost an afterthought.

“The Taiwanese spot was excellent, but nothing I had this past week was as soul-satisfying as the tacos de longaniza at Metro Balderas. Each taco was filled with crumbly, salty Mexican sausage topped with onions and cilantro.

“I spooned on some green salsa, squeezed a couple limes and devoured the tacos in about as much time as it took the waitress to walk them to my table.”

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer