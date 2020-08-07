Best Eats This Week: Peach ice cream and Dulce de leche scones

HANFORD and BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we cooled off with a “scoop” of ice cream from a Hanford favorite, and also tried an exceptionally flavorful scone from a downtown Bakersfield spot known for its frequently changing selection of baked goods.

Peach ice cream, Superior Dairy, 325 N. Douty St., Hanford

When I’m in Hanford, which has turned out to be once every couple months to report on court hearings, I find it difficult to leave without swinging by Superior Dairy. Even while masked, the staff is pleasant, and their takeout servings of ice cream are just as massive as those served before the coronavirus put a stop to indoor dining.

On a visit this past week, a server heaped 10 scoops (I counted) for my “single scoop” order of peach ice cream. Despite its size, the massive serving went down smoothly, not sickly sweet and containing slivers of peach to boost the fruit flavor.

Dulce de leche scone, Blue Oak Roasting

Dulce de leche scone, Blue Oak Roasting, 1717 20th St., Bakersfield

Blue Oak Roasting sells plenty of coffee, but its pastries and cookies may be even more sought after, especially when new items are posted on its social media pages. On Thursday, the owners posted enticing photos of “horchata streusel.” Sadly, the streusel sold out by the time I got there.

Instead, I settled for a scone, several varieties of which are usually available. In the case of the Dulce de leche scone, the baked good came topped with a caramel-like frosting drizzled across the top, a bit of sweetness fortifying the biscuit-like item. It went perfect with coffee.