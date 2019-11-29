Best Eats This Week: Patty melts, bagels, tacos and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Still hungry after Thanksgiving meal(s)? Check out these photos and brief descriptions of what staffers ate earlier in the week.

No photos of turkey — we figured you’ve seen enough of that.

Brussel sprouts with chicken and spinach sausage, Assistant News Director Jesse Cash

“‘Twas tasty,” Cash said of this dish. He acknowledged he had a heavy hand with the oil, but that likely only enhanced the dish’s deliciousness.

Patty melt, Ranch House Restaurant

Gorman is not exactly known as a culinary destination, but the Ranch House Restaurant serves up solid diner fare for those traveling in the mountains and looking for a quick bite to eat.

News Director Michael Trihey chose the patty melt, one of a bunch of sandwiches, burgers and breakfast offerings the restaurant has on its lengthy menu.

Carne asada tacos

Carne asada tacos, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

We don’t have the exact location where Video Editor Marisel Maldonado bought these simple, tasty tacos, but she ate them in sunny Mexico where she visited family without having to battle traffic on the Grapevine for the holiday.

Ham steak and hash browns

Ham steak and hash browns, Mason Rockfellow, assignments editor

Rockfellow did a little home cooking, frying up a ham steak and some hash browns and scarfing it down with a cup of coffee. Nice Spider-Man mug, too.

Lobster Benedict, Old River Grill

Lobster Benedict, Old River Grill, 9500 Brimhall Road, 9530 Hageman Road, Bakersfield

Trish Rocha, KGET’s digital executive producer, keeps going back to Old River Grill for this rich, filling breakfast.

“My new obsession!” she said.

Bagel with lox, Bagels & Blenderz

Reporter Taylor Schaub makes his debut on Best Eats with a classic breakfast item: bagel with lox.

Grab one of these and get started on your holiday shopping.