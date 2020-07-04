Best Eats This Week: Patriotic burgers, grilled sausage and more in advance of July 4 weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like others across the city, many of us here at KGET have been brushing up on our grilling skills in advance of the holiday weekend, and this week’s Best Eats brings an appropriately themed red-white-and-blue burger.

Beef burger and chorizo/beef burger, Maddie Janssen

17 News’ anchor Maddie Janssen decided to have a “burger-off” with her husband Justin. Janssen made a burger as patriotic as George Washington, mixing blueberry preserves and gorgonzola with grass-fed beef from Brite Creek Farms and topped it with arugula and sauteed mushrooms.

Justin created a choriz/beef burger topped with manchego cheese, guacamole and butter lettuce.

“The kids were split on whose burger was best,” Janssen said. The recipes were shared Friday morning on 17 News at Sunrise.

Grilled sausage sandwiches

Grilled sausages, Nicole Gitzke

Another 17 employee who fired up the grill was reporter Nicole Gitzke. She cooked some Italian sausages and made sandwiches that she said turned out great.

Three-layer chocolate cake, Yard House

Three-layer chocolate cake, Yard House, 10308 Stockdale Highway

News Editor Juana Martinez Jaime indulged in what turned out to be her last dine-in experience for a while. She ordered Yard House’s three-layer chocolate cake made with dark chocolate, fudge frosting, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.

The cake marked a bittersweet — emphasis on the sweet — goodbye to eating inside restaurants for at least the next three weeks after the state banned indoor dining to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey on sourdough, Too Fat Sandwiches

Turkey on sourdough, Too Fat Sandwiches, 721 18th St.

News Director Michael Trihey opted for a downtown favorite when he stopped in at Too Fat Sandwiches. He had turkey on sourdough, which came with wax peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and more.

Poke bowl, 24th Street Poke

Poke bowl, 24th Street Poke, 1201 24th St.

Poke makes for a great meal in the summer heat. Cool fish on warm rice plus your choice of about a dozen different fruits or vegetables lying alongside tuna, salmon, snapper, shrimp or crabmeat (or any combination of those you want), and topped with an array of sauces sweet or spicy, creamy or thin. These bowls pack an umami wallop, a sigh-inducing satisfaction.

Lately I’ve been going to 24th Street Poke quite a bit. One reason for that is it’s within walking distance of the 17 News studio, but, more importantly, the restaurant serves a seriously delicious bowl of seafood.

I typically choose tuna, spicy tuna and crabmeat for my proteins; the flavors play well off each other, especially mixed with some ponzu sauce and maybe a little honey Sriracha. Regardless of the combination you select, it all combines into wonderful, and relatively healthy, bites of food.