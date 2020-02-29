Best Eats This Week: Pasta, tortas and pulled pork sandwiches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we mangia at a local favorite that has long served heaps of pasta and perfectly-cooked pizza to the masses.

Plus, a hefty torta from the east side, and a pulled pork sandwich from a popular BBQ spot. Read on for another mouthwatering edition of Best Eats.

Spaghetti and stuffed mushrooms, Frugatti’s, 600 Coffee Road

There are many reasons to visit Frugatti’s. The wood-fired pizza, the creamy tomato sauce blanketing rigatoni and sausage in the “Papo Pasta”, the chicken or eggplant parm.

Roll and olive oil, Frugatti’s

But what is possibly my favorite item comes at no cost: the warm bread roll placed on your table immediately after you’re seated.

Take a plate, pour in a generous amount of olive oil, add a few dashes of salt, then tear off chunks of bread to soak it up. That roll will disappear in record time.

Nonni’s Pasta Al Pomodoro, Frugatti’s

On a recent visit I ordered the spaghetti pomodoro, which is heavy on the garlic (just how I like it) and also contains diced onions, cooked tomatoes and a sprinkling of parmesan. It’s a perfect spring dinner.

Also worth trying is the stuffed mushrooms appetizer, fresh mushrooms filled with cheese and sausage in a serving large enough to almost pass as an entree.

Torta Cubana, Ajua! Cocina Mexicana

Torta Cubana, Ajua! Cocina Mexicana, 2625 Mt. Vernon Ave. Ste. 106

It’s large, it’s toasted and its influences come by way of Mexican and Cuban cooking. It’s the Torta Cubana at Ajua!

Steak, ham, sliced pineapple, melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream are stuffed inside a hefty roll, making a formidable sandwich, one tasty enough that Producer Raphael Stroud said it was a potent reminder to visit Ajua! more often.

Pulled pork and mac and cheese, Angry Barnyard BBQ

Pulled pork and mac and cheese at Angry Barnyard BBQ, 916 18th St.

Angry Barnyard is near the KGET studio, and it’s a favorite among staffers. Video Editor Marisel Maldonado made yet another trip there Friday.

“The mac and cheese was perfect – not too cheesy and not too dry,” she said.

“The sandwich was a delight. One of the best pulled pork sandwiches I’ve had in town.”