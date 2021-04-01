BEST EATS THIS WEEK: Luigi’s, ‘linguisa’ dog and pizza

BAKERSFIELD, MARTINEZ and OAKLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The “purses” sold at Luigi’s contain ricotta, not money, and 17 News’s Nicole Gitzke is just fine with that.

“It’s to die for!” she raved of the truffle sacchetti (pasta purse) entree, which in addition to that ricotta filling has luxurious black truffle and brown butter thrown in.

Truffle sacchetti, off-menu pasta, mimosa, Luigi’s 725 E. 19th St., Bakersfield

Gitzke’s party also ordered an off-menu pasta dish representing the red, white and green of the Italian flag with meat sauce, white sauce and pesto each covering roughly equal portions of pasta on the dish. She found it paired well with a mimosa containing pineapple juice. A little sweetness for the palate amidst a carb-heavy meal.

“Linguisa” dog, Hot Dog Depot, 400 Ferry St. Martinez

In the city of Martinez, located in Contra Costa County, all the usual hot dog suspects are offered — cheese dogs, kraut dogs, corn dogs. There’s also the “linguisa”dog (usually spelled “linguica”) something not available at your local Wienerschnitzel, and which 17 News reporter Raphael Stroud tried. The sizeable sausage came with cheese, onions and tomato.

Zachary’s Special, Zachary’s Chicago Pizza, Oakland, 5801 College Ave., 3917 Grand Ave.

Stroud, holding nothing back during his trip north, also ordered a couple pizzas from Zachary’s Chicago Pizza. One of them, Zachary’s Special, was filled with Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom and mozzarella. Zachary’s does the Windy City proud.