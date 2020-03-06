Best Eats This Week: LA’s Grand Central Market plus some Bakersfield favorites

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Food halls have exploded in popularity the past few years, with major cities — Los Angeles among them — seeing a new one pop up seemingly every other month.

There is Smorgasburg LA with dozens of vendors selling food, clothes and trinkets every Sunday, Corporation Food Hall serving fried chicken. pasta and more to downtown diners and Eataly in Santa Monica where guests can dine at one of several restaurants or pick up wine, fresh bread and produce in its marketplace.

There are many, many more.

Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

But the granddaddy of Los Angeles food halls, the one against which all others should be measured, is Grand Central Market in downtown LA.

In operation since 1917, it features vendors serving a wide array of cuisines. If you can’t find something (or several things) to suit your palate, something’s wrong with your taste buds.

There’s Thai food, fried chicken, ramen, hamburgers, barbecue, ceviche, tacos, bento boxes and more. You could visit for a month and eat something different each time.

I’ve been there several times and have never left without feeling happy and comfortably full. This past week’s trip was no exception.

Read on for descriptions of three vendors whose wares I sampled. And then read even further for KGET staffers’ picks for local favorites!

Sisig rice bowl, Sari Sari Store

Buko pie and sisig fried rice bowl, Sari Sari Store

The menu at Sari Sari Store is relatively simple. Most of the items are Filipino-style rice bowls, some with pork belly or sisig (crispy pig’s head), others with eggplant or rotisserie chicken.

Those bowls contain a deceptive depth of flavor, zinging from garlicky to sour or spicy notes and back again in the same bite. I strongly recommend adding a few squirts from the bottles of fish sauce, spiced vinegar and Sriracha hot sauce on the counter to endow the meal with even more vigor.

But if there is one item at Sari Sari Store I’d qualify as a must-order, it’s the buko pie. Filled with pastry cream and thin slices of soft young coconut, it’s one of the best desserts I’ve had in LA.

Bagel with lox, Wexler’s Deli

Bagel with lox, Wexler’s Deli

Want to feel like you’re eating in a New York-style Jewish deli even though you’re 2,800 miles away? Grab a counter seat at Wexler’s Deli and order a bagel with lox. The salmon is smoked in-house and the pickles are homemade.

Wexler’s also serves some of the best pastrami in the city.

Beef panang curry, Sticky Rice

Beef panang curry, Sticky Rice

Since opening a stall inside the market several years ago, Sticky Rice has served truckloads of noodle and rice dishes, plus enough Thai iced tea to fill an Olympic-sized pool.

The eatery’s beef panang curry is sweet and sour and perfect for pouring over rice. Come hungry, because it’s an especially large serving.

I also recommend the barbecue chicken, perfectly cooked and served with a delicious sweet chili sauce.

And now for our best eats in Bakersfield…

Pulled pork-topped salad, Porkchop & Bubba’s BBQ

Pulled pork-topped salad, Porkchop & Bubba’s BBQ, 1230 H St.

Chief Meteorologist Alyssa Carlson visited the highly praised Porkchop & Bubba’s, and quickly became a fan.

“We got takeout. I had a large salad with pork on top that was absolutely tender and delicious! It was a spring salad mix with a generous helping of apples, cranberries, candied pecans, and feta cheese. Their dressing was a balsamic vinaigrette that was homemade. It was the most delicious salad I’ve had in a long time!”

Carlson added, “The BBQ pork had a great smoked taste. My husband got the brisket and said it was the most delicious BBQ he’s tasted in Bakersfield! They also make all their sauces and they have a little kick to them. Would highly recommend and can’t wait to go back!”

A plate filled with chicken, ribs and more at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace.

A little bit of everything, Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.

At a recent event held at the Crystal Palace, reporter Taylor Schaub loaded his plate up with everything he could find. It was his first time at the venue, and he had chicken, ribs, steak, mashed potatoes, green beans and more.

He’s eagerly awaiting a return trip to try the justly famous chicken fried steak.

Deep pit chicken omelet, 24th Street Cafe

Deep pit chicken omelet, 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St.

News Director Michael Trihey went to his tried and true downtown favorite and ordered off the specials menu (but isn’t everything at 24th Street Cafe special?).

He got the deep pit chicken omelet, which comes with ranchero salsa, pepper jack cheese and green onions. As usual, Trihey left satisfied.

Tomato soup and bread with butter and olive oil, The 18hundred

Tomato soup and bread, The 18hundred, 1800 Chester Ave.

Last but certainly not least, Digital Executive Producer Trish Rocha went for a simple, cozy meal at The 18hundred.

“Sometimes all you want to do is dip bread in stuff,” she wrote. “Luckily, The 18hundred had exactly what I wanted: a hunk of charred bread with butter and olive oil sprinkled with black truffle salt. Throw in a bowl of tomato soup, DONE. Perfect comfort meal.”