Best Eats This Week: Indian buffet, nachos and vegan ‘chicken’ and waffles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Readers, you’re in for a treat: Best Eats This Week arrives on a Tuesday!

our roundup of staffers' favorite meals posts today instead of as regularly scheduled on Friday.

Regardless, our staffers got their grub on early for your reading and viewing pleasure.

Buffet at Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar, 10650 Stockdale Highway, Ste. 100, Bakersfield

Bakersfield is blessed with at least half a dozen very good Indian buffets, each featuring an array of steam tables filled with tandoori chicken, vegetable curries, potato-filled samosas, creamy chicken tikka masala and more.

Deciding which buffet to go to is a nice problem to have.

And a relative newcomer to the scene has been garnering rave reviews.

Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar has all the classics you’d expect to find: well-spiced, complex dishes involving a spice rack’s worth of ingredients.

There are some surprises, too. On a recent trip, there were mild but delicious jalapeno poppers, and bits of deep fried, salty chicken nearly impossible to stop eating.

You’ll fill up more than one plate.

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer

‘Chicken’ and waffles, Vida Vegan, 4530 Stine Road, Bakersfield

“Went back to Vida Vegan for their brunch menu. ‘Chicken’ and waffles on the patio with a cold cup of cocochata- and the best company!” — Patricia Rocha, digital content producer, accompanied by a four-legged friend who eagerly gazed at her plate.

Nachos, Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8950 Rosedale Highway and 5443 Gosford Road in Bakersfield, plus many more locations

“I’ve had a lot of nachos in my life and since I was a kid I’ve always felt strongly that Chili’s classic nachos are the best nachos out there. I still stand by that.” — Olivia LaVoice, reporter