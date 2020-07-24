Best Eats This Week: Hot dogs and sandwiches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We kept it simple yet delicious for this edition of Best Eats, consuming sandwiches and hot dogs (which are NOT sandwiches — we’re adamant on this issue).

Chili dogs by Mickey Van Horn

Cameraman Mickey Van Horn and I were on assignment Wednesday when he turned to me and said, “Today’s National Hot Dog Day!” Our thoughts briefly drifted to franks cooking on the grill as a breeze wafted through the backyard on a pleasant summer day.

Well, no such luck since it was in the upper 90s with the sun beating us into submission. Instead, Van Horn cooked up chili dogs indoors and slathered them with mustard and onions, as all good chili dogs should be prepared.

Classic Italian sandwich, Mamma Mia Panini

Classic Italian sandwich and the ‘Mama Marie’, Mamma Mia Panini, 5385 Truxtun Ave.

Situated in the spot that formerly housed TB’s Sandwich Shop, Mamma Maria Panini prides itself on its sandwiches made with freshly sliced deli meats, as well as a handful of salads and desserts.

Prepare yourself for a bit of a wait as the shop is only staffed by two, and lines form during the lunch hour. But it’s worth it.

The classic Italian comes with a bunch of meats — ham, salami, mortadella — a slice of provolone and, most importantly, pickled artichokes. That unusual and tasty addition really sets the sandwich apart from other Italian subs you’ll find in the city.

“Mama Marie,” Mamma Mia Panini

Another popular item is the “Mama Marie,” a roll filled with a combination of chicken, olives, peppers and ricotta in a marina sauce. Wear a bib.

And don’t leave without grabbing an order of cannoli. It’s worth the calories.