Best Eats This Week: Homemade cookies, chicken tortilla soup and miso noodles with veggies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17 News staff was busy preparing meals this week. Maybe it’s the colder weather that gets people into the cooking spirit, maybe it’s saving money, but whatever the reason, we’re happy to share the best eats of the week.

Snickerdoodles, chicken tortilla soup, Maddie Janssen, anchor

“Gluten, dairy and refined-sugar free snickerdoodles from my Sweet Laurel cookbook,” Janssen wrote of this healthy entry. “To die for!! Seriously, I could only make these cookies from now on and be happy… (Sorry, Grandma! 🤗) 😍Eli and I baked these this week on a particularly cold afternoon. They were the perfect treat!”



Chicken tortilla soup

“Chicken tortilla soup! I found this recipe right after college when I quit my waitress job at Claim Jumper,” Janssen wrote. “I did NOT miss smelling like biscuits and gravy 24/7, but I did miss this soup! This is a really good remake of it. It’s delicious and filling and creamy with the perfect amount of heat, all at the same time!”

Cold miso noodles with vegetable and sesame, Raphael Stroud, producer

Guess everyone is on a health kick this week. Stroud took this tasty-looking but calorie-friendly meal to work, where he apparently managed to handle chopsticks and answer phone calls at the same time.