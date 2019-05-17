Best Eats This Week: Home-cooked brisket, lomo saltado and California omelette

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most entries for Best Eats This Week are the result of visits to restaurants or cafes, bakeries or bistros.

This week, however, marks a first: submissions for eats staffers made at home.

They’re real labors of love. One is a brisket cooked for eight hours until it came apart at the whisper of the word “fork.” The other is a chocolate brownie pie that had people practically swooning during a potluck Friday.

So, once again, the KGET staff presents the best eats it had this week:

Home-cooked beef brisket

Assistant News Director Jesse Cash took mesquite mix, yellow onion and red pepper and cooked them with a beef brisket, covered, at 250 degrees for eight hours, no searing.

He already had a masterpiece on his hands, but he didn’t stop there.

Cash pulled the brisket apart then cooked it uncovered for 20 minutes at 400 degrees to bark the meat tips. It perfumed the house, and Cash made multiple meals out of the well-seasoned, melt-in-your-mouth final product.

Lomo saltado, ReMix Asian Kitchen, 9450 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

“Lomo saltado is a popular Peruvian stir fry dish of sirloin, onions, tomatoes and french fries.

“ReMix Asian Kitchen puts its own spin on the classic with its “Korean Saltado,” featuring marinated prime beef wok-seared with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms served over french fries and with a side of rice.

“Two great cuisines come together in one outstanding entree.”

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer

California omelette, Maggie’s Sunrise Cafe, 2665 Fashion Plaza, Bakersfield

Producer Raphael Stroud has been raving about a new eatery not far from his home.

Most recently, Maggie’s Sunrise Cafe impressed him with its California omelette. It’s filled with bacon, mushrooms and pepper jack cheese and topped with avocado. With toast and country potatoes, Stroud started his morning off right.

Joanna Gaines’ chocolate brownie pie

“Sunrise producer Sarah Klieves made a chocolate brownie pie for a potluck at work. It’s a Joanna Gaines recipe.

“It is the BEST thing I ate this week…probably all year.

“Maddie Jansen and Claudia Rodriguez agree!

“It’s delicious. Amazing. Wow.”

— Erica Torres, assignment manager