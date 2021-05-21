Best Eats This Week: Home-cooked BBQ and fancy fish dinner

BAKERSFIELD and WEST HOLLYWOOD Calif. (KGET) — This week we have a staffer’s report on her father’s delicious obsession with his Traeger smoker.

Additionally, a reporter dined at a ritzy establishment in West Hollywood. Did she rub elbows with the rich and famous? Read on to find out.

Pork ribs slathered in peach preserves, prepared and cooked by Arnold Rocha

Trish Rocha, KGET’s digital executive producer, said the following about the ribs her father recently cooked:

“My father got a Traeger smoker in 2020 and it quickly became his quarantine bestie. Since then, he’s been on a recipe rampage, trying everything Pinterest and various Smoker Facebook groups recommend.

“These pork ribs were slathered in peach preserves, of all things, and I did not miss the traditional barbecue sauce at all. The sweetness was a real highlight of the week. He’s already planning on adding spice to the next recipe, so I’ll be sure to report back after that next experiment.”

Sauteed wild-caught snapper, CATCH LA, 8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood

Reporter Sierra Murdock traveled south for a fancy seafood dinner at CATCH LA on Melrose Avenue.

CATCH is the type of place where you might glance over to find Sylvester Stallone, Quincy Jones or David Beckham at the next table. There’s Japanese Wagyu beef and Alaskan King Crab on the menu. The dress code is strictly enforced. Entrees range in price from $20 to much, much more.

For many, it’s a special occasion restaurant. If you have Stallone’s bank account, you can feast on the porterhouse for two ($145) daily.

Murdock ordered the sauteed wild-caught snapper with lobster mashed potatoes and black truffle puree. She had a lovely time.

Alas, no celebrity sightings. Maybe next time she’ll get seated near Millie Bobby Brown — yes, Eleven herself has been spotted there — and get the scoop on season four of “Stranger Things.”