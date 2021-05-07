Best Eats This Week: Chicken salad, huevos rancheros and German chocolate cake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week features droolworthy photos of meals eaten by anchor Maddie Janssen at Luigi’s and El Charro, and a slice of German chocolate cake purchased from Sequoia Sandwich Company by reporter Nicole Gitzke big enough it could be used as ballast.

Chicken salad, Luigi’s, 725 E. 19th St., Bakersfield

Janssen went carb-free with this meal featuring an ample portion of chicken on a bed of arugula and shaved fennel with avocado and pepitas. Not every meal at Luigi’s has to involve mountains of pasta to satisfy diners.

Huevos rancheros at El Charro

Huevos rancheros, El Charro Restaurant, 700 S. Union Ave., Bakersfield

Janssen said she’s been eating at El Charro since she was a kid. She recommends the huevos rancheros, which are “so delicious.”

German chocolate cake, Sequoia

German chocolate cake, Sequoia Sandwich Company, 1231 18th St., other locations, Bakersfield

The downtown Sequoia is located a short walk from the 17 News studio. Staffers eat there often. Gitze has tried a variety of items from the shop, but she never leaves without a slice of German chocolate cake.

“I cannot go to Sequoia without a piece of it,” she said.