Best Eats This Week: Greek Food Festival and rib roast dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On this edition of Best Eats we discuss the return of arguably the county’s best food festival, plus a staffer creates a simple meal featuring two staples: beef and beer.

Lemoniki’s Combo at the Greek Food Festival, held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield

Last weekend, the Greek Food Festival, continuing a tradition that began in the 1970s, offered baklava, spanokopita and gyros to crowds massed outside St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

There were mountains of rice and feta cheese, enough sausage and shish kebab to feed an army.

For the indecisive, the Lemoniki’s Combo plate at the BBQ stand had a little bit of everything: sausage, meatballs, shish kebab, rice, salad and bread.

No one’s hungry after finishing the combo. Getting a to-go order of baked goods — especially the loukamades, doughnut holes drizzled with honey and dusted with cinnamon — is a must. Keep that in mind when the festival returns.

Cross rib roast and Budweiser by Jesse Cash

Assistant News Director Jesse Cash took a rib roast and marinated it for 26 hours in Worcestershire sauce, fresh squeezed lime juice and fresh chopped cilantro (he likes things fresh).

He sprinkled onion powder and garlic salt on the roast, placed it in the oven at 450 degrees for 15 minutes then reduced the heat to 350 degrees and let it cook for another hour.

Cash sliced the roast open to check its doneness and let it cook an additional 10 minutes. Then he let the meat rest for five minutes before slicing and serving.

“Still incredible more than 48 hours after cooking,” Cash said. “Tenderest roast I’ve ever made/eaten.”

He added, “Side dish = Big Bud = no description necessary.”