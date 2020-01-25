Best Eats This Week: Fries, fries and pizza pie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re all about the fries this week, with staffers trying the pizza fries at Jerry’s Pizza and the new “Animal Style” fries — with no animal — at The Hen’s Roost.

Grab your statins and join us for this edition of Best Eats.

Pizza fries and chile verde breakfast pizza, Jerry’s Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Ave.

Digital Executive Producer Trish Rocha and Digital Media Manager Scott Herrick (that’s a lot of digital power) went to Jerry’s Pizza to try some new items: pizza fries and chile verde breakfast pizza.

“I was worried the fries would get soggy under all that sauce and cheese but I’m excited to report it was not an issue!” Rocha said of the pizza fries, which come with plenty of cheese and pepperoni. “So tasty!”

Chile verde breakfast pizza, Jerry’s Pizza & Pub

She said the pizza, however, stole the show.

“I love breaking a runny yolk, and having it mesh with the chile verde was a true treat, even if it meant I had to eat it with a fork.”

Vegan “Animal Style” fries

Vegan “Animal Style” fries, The Hen’s Roost, 1916 G St.

The Hen’s Roost does a lot of things very well, but I’ve always been partial to their french fry preparations. I particularly like their Thai fries, topped with a house-made peanut sauce, chili garlic, carrots, cilantro, red onion and riced cauliflower. It’s a wonderful dish, packing the perfect amount of heat and offsetting it with the creamy sauce.

But I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a shoutout to its version of In-N-Out’s “Animal Style” fries.

As with everything at The Hen’s Roost, this dish is vegan. Yet the fries somehow taste almost exactly like In-N-Out’s famous concoction, from the “cheese” to the sauce to the onions on top.

You won’t miss the meat.