Best Eats This Week: Fried chicken for the new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New Year’s resolutions are all well and good, but we here at Best Eats don’t believe in depriving ourselves too much. Maybe we’ll skip that extra doughnut, but cut out doughnuts entirely? Never!

With that in mind, here is the first Best Eats column of the new year. Fried chicken features prominently.

Popeye’s chicken sandwich, locations across the country

“I couldn’t let 2019 end without trying the greatest hit of the year. I’m in love. The chicken was enormous. The pickles were perfect. The bun was simple, but tasty. Sauce was MAGICAL.

“I see myself spending quite a bit of time in the Popeyes Drive-thru in 2020…”

Trish Rocha, digital executive producer

Chicken caesar salad, Juicy Burger, 1201 24th St.

It may seem odd to order a chicken salad at a place called Juicy Burger, but a co-worker alerted me that this particular salad comes topped with what he said appeared to be a solid pound of chicken.

He was right. This is a salad that’s more meat than greens, and that suited me just fine. You can choose between fried or grilled chicken, and ranch or a creamy caesar dressing.

Spicy fried cauliflower, Juicy Burger

While you’re there, pick up an order of the spicy fried cauliflower. It’s incredibly addictive.