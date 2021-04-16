Best Eats This Week: Flourless chocolate cake, French dip and waffles

BAKERSFIELD and Los Angeles, Calif. (KGET) — Producer Raquel Vega has spent some of the pandemic honing her dessert skills, and this week she whipped up a gorgeous cake.

Flourless chocolate cake, Raquel Vega

“This delightful flourless chocolate cake is very easy to make and only requires chocolate chips, butter, milk, eggs, cocoa powder, and sugar,” Vega said. “The best additions are chocolate ganache and homemade whipped cream on top. For a little something extra, throw on some berries. This was a hit with my family and needless to say, it didn’t last long in our home. Happy baking!”

Waffles, Angry Egret Dinette, 970 N. Broadway, Ste. 114, Los Angeles

Mini waffles from Angry Egret Dinette in Chinatown.

During a recent vacation I made a trip to Chinatown and spent the better part of a day walking along North Broadway, stopping at several of the many restaurants dotting the street.

One was Angry Egret Dinette, a relatively new spot from Wes Avila, formerly of the acclaimed Guerrilla Tacos. I had a filling ribeye sandwich, but even better were the mini waffles topped with strawberry compote, butter and syrup, sitting in mascarpone whipped cream. An indulgent, wonderful breakfast.

Beef French dip, Philippe the Original, 1001 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles

Pickled beets and French dip, Philippe the Original

Around the corner from Chinatown lies Philippe the Original, one of the most well-known spots in the city and possibly the creator of the French dip sandwich (the argument over whether Philippe or Cole’s, also in Los Angeles, came up with the idea of dipping a sandwich in au jus is likely one that will continue forever).

I got my sandwich “double dipped,” with spicy mustard on the side and an order of pickled beets. The sandwich was moist but not soggy, containing an ample serving of beef with a slice of Swiss cheese. The mustard provided a lingering smack of heat.

With food like this, it’s easy to see why Philippe’s has been around since the Model T first hit the market.