Best Eats This Week: Fancy toast, vegan curry, teppenyaki and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From vegan curry to plate-sized ham steak, the meals of KGET staffers run the gamut on this edition of Best Eats This Week.

With a photo and short description, staffers share the single best meal or item they had during the week. Sweet or savory, hot or cold, it doesn’t matter – only the impact it makes on their taste buds.

Here are the best eats we had this week:

Peanut butter and jelly toast, Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St., Bakersfield

“The best thing I ate this week was the peanut butter and jelly toast with coconut flakes from Cafe Smitten (only $5 and very filling!) Their iced green tea matcha latte was also delicious!”

— Olivia LaVoice, reporter

Crispy curry, Vida Vegan, 4530 Stine Road, Bakersfield

I had the crispy curry and cocochata (coconut horchata) and WOW that meal was delicious. And I could have chugged a gallon of that cocochata.

— Patricia Rocha, digital content producer

Teppenyaki, Kan Pai, 9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield

It’s a family tradition to celebrate our birthdays at a teppanyaki restaurant and Kan Pai has become our favorite place to go. My family and I ate there on Tuesday for my birthday. Beautiful ambiance and, most importantly, great food! I personally think they have the best fried rice in town!

I ordered the spicy garlic edamame as an appetizer and pretty much ate the whole bowl by myself. The spicy garlic sauce is addicting. I ordered shrimp for dinner and shared the filet mignon with my sister and it was amazing! Both were cooked perfectly. For dessert, green tea ice cream. Compliments to Chef Mann for an incredible meal!

— Erica Torres, assignment manager

Hasbrown melt and ham steak, Mandy’s Cafe, 4725 Panama Lane, Bakersfield

Most mornings my breakfast consists of a bowl of cereal slurped down within 30 seconds before rushing out the door. But, given the opportunity for a more leisurely meal, I like to treat breakfast like a feast.

On a recent morning, I drove to Mandy’s Cafe in southwest Bakersfield. A quick scan of the menu revealed an item I had about as much willpower to resist as Chester the Cheetah could do without Cheetos: the “hashbrown melt,” listed among the restaurant’s specialties.

Cooked to a solid crunch, the hash browns cover melted cheddar cheese, bacon and grilled onions. It was a pleasure to eat. It was also filling, but I’m of the mind breakfast isn’t complete while dining out unless a minimum of two meats are involved. So I ordered the ham steak, a salty, juicy plate-sized portion with which I alternated bites of the melt.

I was fortunate I had no plans afterward. I needed a nap.

— Jason Kotowski, digital conent producer