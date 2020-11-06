Best Eats This Week: Election Day eating, salads and juices, charcuterie, spring rolls, plus soul food on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Election Day coverage is always hectic, but maybe never more so than this past Tuesday, where no clear winner emerged (and, as of this writing, still hasn’t) and our work continued into the early morning.

Powering 17 News through the latest updates and interviews was a massive spread of pizza and hot dogs from CostCo on Rosedale Highway. The club’s hot dogs are justifiably popular — and inexpensive — and I’ve yet to hear a complaint about its pizza, either.

Hulk Juice and Southwest salad

Hulk Juice from Rio Acai Bowls, 1914 Chester Ave., 2720 Calloway Drive #C, 3650 Gosford Road; Southwestern chicken salad from Sequoia Sandwich Company, 1231 18th St., 9500 Ming Ave., 9160 Rosedale Highway Ste. 100

While the pizza and hot dogs were fun, 17 News reporter Karen Hua immediately got back into the habit of healthy eating following her busy night of election coverage. She went to Rio Acai Bowls for a Hulk Juice, a blend of kale, spinach, cucumber, apple and a bunch of other ingredients that make doctors smile.

To go with it, Hua also had a Southwestern chicken salad from Sequioia Sandwich Company. More greens, of course, plus grilled chicken, avocado, tortilla strips and more. It’s a colorful, filling meal that won’t have you regretting excess calories.

Charcuterie board, Raquel Vega

“In the true Halloween spirit I made an impressive looking snack board, known to most as as a charcuterie board,” said Producer Raquel Vega. “Putting it together felt like art and eating it was the delicious! Nothing spooky here, just lots of cheese, just the way I like it! Don’t worry, more candy was consumed that evening as well.”

Honey sriracha wings, grilled chicken bowl and shrimp rolls, Rolls and Grill

Honey sriracha wings, grilled chicken bowl, shrimp rolls, Rolls and Grill, 3803 Ming Ave.

“Every single item on Rolls And Grill’s menu is my favorite,” said Digital Executive Producer Trish Rocha. ” It’s to the point that when my fiance asks what I want to order I freeze up, trying to decide between a bahn mi, the grilled chicken bowl, the spring rolls, the porkchop meal, the pho, or the incredible honey sriracha wings. And some days, like this one, I put myself out of my misery and get three things because I have zero self control, and there is nothing better than half a grilled chicken bowl and a honey sriracha wing as leftovers. (The shrimp rolls never make it to the next day).

“Pair with the jasmine tea and *chef’s kiss.*”

Fish and shrimp with cabbage and yams, Captain G’s Soul Food Kitchen

Fried fish and shrimp, Captain G’s Soul Food Kitchen, 1201 Chester Ave.

Captain’s orders: Grab a heaping plate of fish and shrimp from this establishment on the southwest corner of Chester and California avenues. The seafood wasn’t overly seasoned, which I didn’t mind, as I could season to taste and add to the flavors with the packets of hot sauce and tartar sauce that came with the order.

For sides, I had the cabbage, which contained chunks of sausage, and sweet, steaming hot yams. The menu appeared to cover most bases in the soul food canon, with neckbones and oxtails offered on weekends, plus meatloaf, pork chops, ribs and more as lunch specials.