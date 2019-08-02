Best Eats This Week: East Coast Italian and Bakersfield breakfast

WEBSTER, Mass. and BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re taking on both coasts this week with meals at a longtime Bakersfield favorite and a popular pizzeria in New England.

Are we recommending a 3,000-mile flight for pizza and spaghetti? Not really. But if you end up visiting the area, drop in.

Roma Platter, Lake Pizza & Restaurant, 39 Thompson Road, Webster, Mass.

Western Massachusetts is dotted with pizzerias and Italian-American restaurants. It’s hard to go a block without the smell of garlic and long-simmered tomato sauce overpowering your senses.

Lake Pizza & Restaurant opened in 1977 and serves plates overflowing with pasta, large pizza pies topped with sweet Italian sausage, chicken parm or chicken Alfredo, and hefty submarine sandwiches. Any place that can remain open 42 years is doing something right.

While the pizza is undoubtedly its most popular item, and well worth eating, on this visit I ordered the Roma Platter, which seemingly comes with half the ingredients in the kitchen.

There’s spaghetti and sauce, sausage, meatballs and a chicken cutlet, all topped with cheese. Two slices of garlic bread adorn the size of the bowl.

It’s enough for two meals. Take your leftovers, and order a pizza to go.

Pan-fried trout and eggs at 24th Street Cafe.

Pan-fried trout and eggs, 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St., Bakersfield

It’s always tempting to order a pumpkin pancake or cinnamon roll when at 24th Street Cafe. But if you can pull yourself away from the sweets, try the trout and eggs.

Web Editor Jose Franco did, and was not disappointed. Just remember to watch out for bones.

“Bones aside, a very lightly breaded trout,” Franco said. “Good flavor.”