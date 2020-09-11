Best Eats This Week: Dutch Bros Coffee, noodles from reopened ReMix

BAKERSFIELD and LAKE TAHOE, (KGET) — After months of anticipation, Dutch Bros opened a location in Bakersfield Friday. Judging from the lines, it should do very, very well.

Also, staffers went to the newly-reopened ReMix Asian Kitchen & Ramen, and to a Thai restaurant in Lake Tahoe. It was a busy week.

Iced coffee, Dutch Bros, 1517 Columbus St.

The hugely popular Dutch Bros chain opened its most recent location in East Bakersfield to a long line of cars filled with people looking forward to its massive selection of coffee, shakes, Italian sodas and more. Video Editor Marisel Maldonado showed up to work with several iced “Kicker” drinks, made with Irish cream.

They were a resounding hit in the newsroom. Sweet and creamy, I downed mine quickly and could have gone for more.

Beef stroganoff ramen, ReMix

Beef stroganoff ramen, ReMix Asian Kitchen & Ramen, 9450 Stockdale Highway

ReMix temporarily closed during the summer as business slowed amid the pandemic. They reopened this week, and we’re all happier because of it.

Web Writer Jose Franco had the restaurant’s beef stroganoff ramen, a combination that may sound strange but is extraordinarily good. Sometimes the least likely pairings are a success, which is certainly the case here.

Pad thai, My Thai Noodle

Pad thai, My Thai Noodle, 177 US–50 #101, Stateline, Nev.

Photographer Mickey Van Horn was recently in Lake Tahoe, and in between marveling at the beauty of the area he ate some seriously good noodles. The pad thai at My Thai Noodle he described as having “unbelievable flavor” with a nice spicy kick.

“A must try if anyone goes to Tahoe,” he said.