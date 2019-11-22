Best Eats This Week: Delicious macaroni and cheese and a giant burrito

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we tried a chain restaurant’s macaroni and cheese — and were pleasantly surprised.

Also, a giant burrito at a new restaurant in the northeast kept us full well into the next day.

Macaroni and cheese, Chick-fil-A, 5620 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, plus many other locations

Assistant News Director Jesse Cash visited Chick-fil-A to try their grilled chicken nuggets.

Those were good, he said, but what really blew him away was the chain’s macaroni and cheese. He said it was the best commercially produced mac and cheese he’s ever had — and he’s had a lot.

Califa burrito, Vatos Tacos

Califa burrito, Vatos Tacos Grill & Cantina, 2631 Fashion Place

Vatos Tacos, which has a popular food truck operating on Stockdale Highway, recently opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant near the Walmart in the northeast with an expanded menu and drink options.

The new offerings looked interesting, but I opted for what may be their best known item: the Califa burrito.

They take an enormous tortilla and stuff it with carne asada, four tiger shrimp, fries, cheese, guacamole, salsa, lettuce and special sauce.

It’s messy, excessive and absolutely delicious.