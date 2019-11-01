Best Eats This Week: Cookies, doughnuts and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week on Best Eats we’re experiencing a sugar overload. We’ve enjoyed the holiday-themed doughnuts, cookies and bags of candy, but at this point we’re a little overwhelmed.

As we recover from sugar-induced headaches, here’s a sample of some of the best treats we had this week.

Mummy cookie, Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, 1717 20th St.

Blue Oak fully embraced the season, with haunted house shortbread cookies, pumpkin pie scones and a toasted marshmallow latte called “The Ghostbuster”among its offerings.

I especially liked the whimsical mummy cookie with icing serving as the mummy’s wraps and two candy “eyes” staring back at you.

Dia De Los Muertos sugar cookies, Raquel Vega

“My best eat this week is definitely these delicious Dia De Los Muertos-themed cookies my best friend and I made! (Most credit is given to her for making the cookie dough and frosting from scratch.)

“These cookies are a sugar cookie base with almond-flavored frosting. The best part about them? Decorating, of course. Have you heard of cookie decorating therapy? I highly recommend it!”

— Raquel Vega, producer

Krispy Kreme doughnuts

A selection from Dunkin’.

Halloween doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, 9410 Rosedale Highway, and Dunkin’, 1800 23rd St.

Lots of orange icing, eyeballs, fangs and spiders made up the creations from these popular chains.

Heritage grains and eggs

Heritage grains and eggs, Moo Creamery, 4885 Truxtun Ave.

One of the few not to succumb to the temptation of chocolate and sugar was Maddie Janssen. She ate well, but healthy.

Janssen ordered a breakfast offering at Moo Creamery featuring grains from the Tehachapi Grain Project, quinoa, kale, poached eggs and grilled Baker’s Outpost olive bread.

A filling, fresh antidote to all those sweets.