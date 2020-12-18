Best Eats This Week: Chocolate rum balls, tacos and tortas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is so close we can almost hear Santa’s sleigh bells jingling and ring ting tingling, and one of our best eats this week reflects that festive holiday spirit.

The other is a tried and true downtown restaurant where Taco Tuesday is a cause for celebration in and of itself. The tortas are good, too.

Homemade chocolate rum balls

These treats, assembled in the shape of a Christmas tree with a star on top, went quickly after staffer Perla Shaheen brought them to the newsroom to share a bit of her family’s holiday traditions.

“My mom makes these chocolate-covered rum balls every year for Christmas,” she said. They’re amazing. She makes chocolate cake balls with a little bit of rum and walnuts on the inside. Then she dips the cake balls into melted chocolate. It’s a little taste of the holidays.”

The fudgy cake reminded us of perfectly moist and gooey brownies. Some of us took more than one, and we don’t regret it.

Tacos and tortas, La Fonda Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1310 19th St., Bakersfield

Located a short walk from the studio, La Fonda has become a favorite of reporter Raphael Stroud and editor Juana Martinez, especially for its Taco Tuesday specials. This week Stroud got a takeout order of pollo, al pastor and tripas tacos, while Martinez had a meatless torta filled with rice and beans.

Both plan on making many, many more trips to La Fonda in the future.