Best Eats This Week: Burgers and cheesesteaks

BAKERSFIELD and PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — We had hearty burgers and cheesesteaks leading into the NFL conference championships this weekend. Now we just need some wings and nachos to complete the game day experience.

Californian burger at Cali Grill, 711 6th St., Paso Robles

Reporter Nicole Gitzke is becoming a regular in this column with her food adventures both locally and around the state. This week, she had an excellent burger at Cali Grill in Paso Robles, which she said is one of those places that looks like a hole in the wall but serves extremely satisfying grub.

“I got a Californian which is a burger with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes (hold the tomatoes for mine!), onion rings, pickles, bacon, avocado and a special sauce (similar to Thousand Island), all on a brioche bun,” Gitzke said. “It had everything you could hope for when thinking of a juicy burger.”

There are a half dozen other burgers to choose from, as well as paninis and sandwiches. Next time I’m Paso Robles, I’m going there for a burger and the Nilla Wafer pudding.

Cheesesteak at Juicy Burger, 1201 24th St., Bakersfield

Juicy Burger is another spot where it’s impossible to go wrong with any grilled items. The burgers, of course, are the biggest draw, but they also do a number of other items well, including a properly big and greasy cheesesteak with a mound of fries. I’m a big fan of their spicy fried cauliflower bites, which pack a serious kick.