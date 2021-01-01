Best Eats This Week: Buche de Noel and tamales

BAKERSFIELD and LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — We celebrated the holidays as festively as possible in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making treats and seeing loved ones in appropriately small gatherings. As with most events in 2020, this Christmas was unlike any that came before.

Still, we did our best. Following is some of what we enjoyed eating over the holidays.

Homemade yule log

17 News anchor Maddie Janssen tried something new this year, and judging by the photos it was a huge success. She made a traditional buche de Noel, or yule log cake, consisting of chocolate cake with a Grand Marnier whipped filling and chocolate ganache frosting. She decorated it with sugared cranberries and rosemary.

“It was so much fun to make…and eat!” Janssen said.

Tamales, Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales, 13754 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima

I knew I couldn’t show up empty-handed when visiting my brother and his daughter in the Los Angeles area for the holidays, so I followed the traditions of many Californians and picked up a bunch of tamales. A quick Google search showed Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales as highly regarded for its masa steamed to a lovely softness, containing your choice of chicken, beef, pork, chiles and cheese, even pineapple, if you’re in the mood for something sweet.

A tamale with pork with red sauce from Me Gusta Gourmet Tamales.

I picked up a half dozen each of chicken with green sauce, pork with red sauce and chile and cheese. It proved to be more than enough as these tamales were about twice the size of the ones I’ve previously had at establishments in Bakersfield and L.A. In this case, however, too much was a good thing as they held up perfectly fine for multiple meals over the following days. Seriously, can there ever be too many tamales?