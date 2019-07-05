Best Eats This Week: Brew pub burger and Circus Animal ice cream

Circus Animal ice cream, Thrifty Ice Cream

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the week in which we celebrate our country’s birthday, what could be more American than an overstuffed burger and a treat combining cookies and ice cream?

With the exception of a hot dog and slice of apple pie, not much.

Really, there’s no wrong way to celebrate, be it with a bowl of steaming pho, carne asada tacos or grilled salmon. We here at 17 News just hope you spent time with friends and family, and ate well.

Now on to our eats.

Chili Mac Burger, Lengthwise The Pub, 2900 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

Multimedia journalist Omar Perez called this giant concoction one of the most deliciously filling burgers he’s ever had. We don’t doubt him.

“The patty is smothered with their well-known stinky cheese and loaded with fresh chili, all wrapped with two bacon strips served with fries,” Perez said.

He gave it a 10 out of 10. And he’s already planning a return trip.

Circus Animal ice cream, Thrifty Ice Cream, located inside Rite Aid stores across California

There are any number of reasons to enter a Rite Aid. You’re low on milk or in need of bandages, picking up a prescription or grabbing shampoo.

But it requires a will stronger than mine to leave without buying a scoop of Thrifty Ice Cream.

Sold at Rite Aid locations throughout California, the brand is beloved for its inventive flavors and inexpensive prices – just $1.99 for a single scoop.

With the rising temperatures, I’ve been stopping in for Thrifty’s distinctive cylindrical scoops pretty regularly (there’s a Rite Aid within walking distance of my apartment).

The one containing Circus Animal cookies is especially good, the soft frosted cookie bits providing the slightest bit of chew. And with two dozen flavors to choose from, I won’t be getting bored anytime soon.

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer