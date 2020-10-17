Best Eats This Week: Breakfast burritos, protein-box lunches and ghost pepper doughnuts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we tried massive breakfast burritos, healthy-leaning protein boxes from a downtown truck and a doughnut that packs a potent pepper punch. Spicy and sweet for breakfast? We applaud that.

Breakfast burritos, The Curbside Kitchen, check Facebook for latest location

News Director Michael Trihey on Thursday spotted the Curbside truck parked on the west side of Golden State Avenue between 21st and 22nd streets. He scanned the menu and decided on a couple breakfast burritos, one with sausage and egg and the other with sausage, egg and chorizo.

The made-to-order items satisfied his hunger and cost a reasonable $5 a piece.

Protein box from Lean Box Cuisine

Protein boxes, Lean Box Cuisine, parked at the Chevron at 23rd and L streets

A food truck parked by a Chevron near the 17 News’ station attracted the attention of several employees this past week who stopped by for boxes filled with white or brown rice, bok choy and choice of steak, pork loin, shrimp, chicken or tofu, or a combination of those items. It’s a meal for those who need to eat on the go while remaining health-conscious, and the flavor profiles didn’t disappoint.

Ghost pepper doughnuts from Dunkin’

Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, Dunkin’, 1800 23rd St., Ste. D, 1211 Allen Road, Ste. 300, and many other locations nationwide

In an announcement that likely drew as much puzzlement as it did excitement, Dunkin’ added to its menu a doughnut imbued with the heat from the notoriously spicy ghost pepper, star of numerous YouTube videos featuring lots of crying and sweating after brave (foolish?) people try to eat the pepper whole.

Always curious, even if it’s to our detriment, we decided to give this peculiar pastry a try.

While not tongue-searingly spicy, it certainly brings the heat. The strawberry frosting contains a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper that jabs your taste buds a few seconds after each bite, overtaking the initial sweetness like an invading army scaling castle walls.

Will this doughnut make me forego a marble-frosted or double chocolate from Dunkin’? Certainly not. But it’s both inventive and tasty, two things chain restaurants sometimes fall short of achieving.

Get one while you can — the ghost pepper doughnut is only available until December.