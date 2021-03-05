Best Eats This Week: Birria ramen, crepes, cannoli and more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A unique birria dish leads the list of our favorite meals of the week, with crepes, cannoli, catfish po’boy, baked chicken and a Puerto Rican platter also on the menu.

The owners of So-Cal Tamal & Churro Company take enough pride in their tamales to make it part of the company name, but the specialty here is the birria, which is served in a multitude of forms. There are cheesy birria tacos, a gigantic burrito, a birria pizza for a Mexican-Italian twist.

The most unusual dish is the birria ramen, the noodles everyone knows from their college dorm days cooked in the birria consomme with an enormous serving of the stewed beef. It’s outstanding, particularly with a few squeezes of lemon and some diced onion and cilantro thrown in.

The birria burrito at So-Cal Tamal & Churro Company comes with a container of consomme and a tostada smeared with refried beans.

I’ve been visiting the truck parked on Cleo Court, near Bernard and Oswell streets, but the business’s website says they also have a truck on District Boulevard and a brick and mortar location coming soon on Pacheco Road.

Crepes with fresh blueberries, 24th St. Cafe, 1415 24th St.

News Director Michael Trihey stopped at his favorite breakfast spot for some crepes with whipped cream and fresh blueberries. If that’s not enticing enough, the crepes are stuffed with sweet cream cheese.

Cannoli, Ghiladolci Bakery, 2002 19th St.

This downtown spot recently added cannoli to the menu, with a creamy peanut filling as an option along with the traditional filling containing ricotta. Plus, you can customize by having them dipped in chocolate or peanut butter chips, chopped pistachios or green sprinkles.

Catfish po’boy, KV’s Southern Style Barbecue, 1831 Chester Ave.

Smoking meat just outside Vest’s Market, KV’s Southern Style Barbecue has all the classics: ribs, steak, turkey, tri tip. It also serves po’boys, the traditional Louisiana sandwich containing fried catfish, shrimp, oysters, roast beef or other protein with pickles, lettuce and a heavy slathering of mayo on a French roll.

Producer Raphael Stroud got a catfish po’boy topped with fried shrimp, and he said the sandwich was great and the butter pickles “ridiculous” — as in really great.

Baked chicken, Nicole Gitzke

Anchor Nicole Gitzke cooked baked chicken topped with white American cheese, with sides of rice pilaf and homemade caprese salad.

“It turned out amazing!” Gitzke said.

Spiced chicken and plantains, Taylor Schaub

Inspired by Bay Area Puerto Rican eatery Sol Food, reporter Taylor Schaub made a dish with spiced chicken, plantains topped with pepperjack cheese and avocado, black beans and lemon greens. That’s a lot packed on one plate, and it l